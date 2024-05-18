Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, GameStop, Tilray And Crypto Trader Says Shiba Inu Could 4X

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made history on Friday by closing above the significant 40,000 mark for the first time, following a breakthrough in the previous trading session.

Stocks ended the week on a high note, with the Dow rising 1.2%, achieving its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw weekly increases of 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively, securing their longest winning streak since February.

In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.4% compared to the same month last year. This was a slight decrease from March’s 3.5% annual rate and aligned with expectations.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., expressed concerns about the national deficit, which hit $1.9 trillion in 2024, accounting for over 6% of GDP.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Tesla’s Genius Move Or Price Cut In Disguise? Analysts Dissect EV Giant’s $0.99 Model Y,” by Shanthi Rexaline, explores analysts’ perspectives on Tesla Inc. TSLA offering a $0.99 lease option for the Model Y, debating whether it’s a strategic innovation or simply a disguised price reduction.

“Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Pushes Mainstream Adoption And Is On The Verge Of 4x Breakout,” by Khyathi Dalal, discusses how Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is driving mainstream adoption and is poised for a significant breakout, potentially increasing in value by four times.

“Biden Announces Monumental Marijuana Rescheduling, DOJ To Take Next Steps,” by Maureen Meehan, reports that President Joe Biden has initiated a significant move to reschedule marijuana, with the Department of Justice set to follow up on this policy change, impacting companies like Canopy Growth Corp. CGC and Tilray Inc. TLRY.

The Bears

“EXCLUSIVE: Citron Research’s Andrew Left Is Short GameStop Again,” by Chris Katje, reveals that Andrew Left has once again shorted GameStop Corp. GME, asserting that the stock remains overvalued despite its rollercoaster history with short squeezes.

“Ethereum Spot ETF Approval Odds Decrease For Later This Month As Analyst Points Out SEC Concerns,” by Aniket Verma, explains that the likelihood of an Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETF approval has diminished due to ongoing concerns raised by the SEC.

Suppression,” by Chris Katje, reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging the suppression of free speech on the social media platform.

