Tim Cook Touts 'Powerful New Features' As Apple Introduces Ways For Users To Control iPhones By Simply Moving Their Eyes

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has announced a groundbreaking set of accessibility features that will allow users to control iPhones and iPads with their eyes.

What Happened: On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, and unveiled the new accessibility features, including eye tracking, which uses artificial intelligence to help people with physical disabilities navigate iOS and iPadOS more easily.

These features are expected to be integrated into iOS and iPadOS 18, with the official release date set for later this year, just ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC event in June.

Other features include “music haptics,” which uses the iPhone’s Taptic Engine to create vibrations in sync with Apple Music tracks, and a motion sickness reduction feature for users who experience discomfort when using their devices in moving vehicles.

See Also: Happy 40, Zuckerberg! If You Invested $1000 In Meta Platforms Stock When Mark Zuckerberg Turned 30, Here’s How Much You’d Have

These new accessibility options are designed to work across iOS and iPadOS apps without the need for additional hardware or accessories. The company also plans to introduce vocal shortcuts and a “Listen for Atypical Speech” feature, which uses machine learning to recognize unique speech patterns.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This move comes shortly after the company’s second-quarter earnings beat muted forecasts, with a year-over-year revenue decline. The introduction of these features could potentially attract a new segment of users and contribute to the company’s future growth.

Apple’s focus on accessibility also aligns with its latest product launches, such as the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, which aim to provide more powerful and versatile options for users.

Moreover, the incorporation of AI and machine learning in these accessibility features further supports the prediction that Apple’s upcoming software platforms will heavily feature AI-powered capabilities.

Loading... Loading...

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Shrugs Off OpenAI’s Latest Announcement After X User Says That 99% Of The Economy Will Be AI Chatbots Talking To Each Other: ‘Not At This Ridiculously Slow Bit Rate’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.