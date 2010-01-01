Maureen Meehan

Maureen Meehan

Benzinga Editor

AI Knows If You&#39;ve Recently Smoked Cannabis, Researchers Say: Here&#39;s Why They Care
AI Knows If You've Recently Smoked Cannabis, Researchers Say: Here's Why They Care
Kentucky&#39;s Medical Marijuana: Gov Andy Beshear Unveils Key Updates On State&#39;s Future Plans
Kentucky's Medical Marijuana: Gov Andy Beshear Unveils Key Updates On State's Future Plans
Kentucky's Medical Marijuana: Gov Andy Beshear Unveils Key Updates On State's Future Plans
Oakland Warehouse Raid Uncovers $37M In Illegal Cannabis, Largest This Year
Oakland Warehouse Raid Uncovers $37M In Illegal Cannabis, Largest This Year
Tilray&#39;s Trifecta: CEO Irwin Simon Says Cannabis Company Well-Positioned Around Weed, Beer, Food
Tilray's Trifecta: CEO Irwin Simon Says Cannabis Company Well-Positioned Around Weed, Beer, Food
America&#39;s Deadliest Drug Crisis: Biden Administration Targets China&#39;s Role
America's Deadliest Drug Crisis: Biden Administration Targets China's Role
The Biden administration announced a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Despite DeSantis, Florida Supreme Court Schedules Hearing On 2024 Marijuana Ballot Initiative
Despite DeSantis, Florida Supreme Court Schedules Hearing On 2024 Marijuana Ballot Initiative
Dozens Of Jamaican Children Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis Sweets, Police Searching For Vendor
Dozens Of Jamaican Children Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis Sweets, Police Searching For Vendor
Over five dozen elementary school children in Jamaica were hospitalized on Monday after unknowingly eating candy laced with cannabis, according to officials. Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams told local news media that none of the children are in critical condition, according to local doctors.
Ukraine &#39;Global Epicenter Of PTSD&#39;: Cannabis Can Help, But It&#39;s Stuck In Legal Limbo
Ukraine 'Global Epicenter Of PTSD': Cannabis Can Help, But It's Stuck In Legal Limbo
Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Indicted Nearly Three Decades After Hip-Hop Icon&#39;s Shooting Death
Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Indicted Nearly Three Decades After Hip-Hop Icon's Shooting Death
In a long-awaited breakthrough, one of the last living witnesses to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, who was widely viewed as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, has been indicted on suspicion of murder. 
Meet The Winners Of The 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Awards And Join The Chicago Conference Online
Meet The Winners Of The 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Awards And Join The Chicago Conference Online
Winners of the second annual Benzinga Cannabis Awards were announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference underway in Chicago on September 27-28. 
Cannabis Banking Reform Sparks Reactions From Advocates, Marijuana Retail Giants
Cannabis Banking Reform Sparks Reactions From Advocates, Marijuana Retail Giants
After seven tries, Wednesday’s Senate Banking Committee vote to move a cannabis reform bill to the Senate floor marks the first time that Senate members have agreed to consider alleviating the major burden facing the billion-dollar banking cannabis industry: access to banking and financial institutions and all that implies. 
Cannabis Stocks Move As Schumer Pledges To Bring Bill To Senate Floor: Expect GOP Pushback
Cannabis Stocks Move As Schumer Pledges To Bring Bill To Senate Floor: Expect GOP Pushback
The passage of the bipartisan banking bill has sent some Senate members opposed to the legislation into their corners as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pledges to bring the bill to the floor “very soon.” It a
Cannabis Stocks Jump As Senate Committee Approves Cannabis Banking Bill
Cannabis Stocks Jump As Senate Committee Approves Cannabis Banking Bill
U.S. cannabis stocks jumped Wednesday following the Senate Banking Committee approval of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act before pulling back. 
BREAKING: Senate Committee Approves Cannabis Banking Reform In Historic Vote
BREAKING: Senate Committee Approves Cannabis Banking Reform In Historic Vote
The Senate Banking Committee approved the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act Wednesday, marking a regulatory milestone that has been in the works for nearly a decade.
Historic Senate Vote On Cannabis Banking Reform Expected Soon
Historic Senate Vote On Cannabis Banking Reform Expected Soon
US Senators will vote on a cannabis banking reform bill on Wednesday that will drastically change the landscape for what has become a billion-dollar industry that has never had access to banking, credit, financial institutions, or tax advantages.
Cannabis Banking Bill Receives Essential Bipartisan Support From State Lawmakers
Cannabis Banking Bill Receives Essential Bipartisan Support From State Lawmakers
The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) is calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to take action on the cannabis banking reform. 
Biden Tells Congressional Black Caucus No One Should Be In Prison Over Marijuana Possession, Sound Familiar?
Biden Tells Congressional Black Caucus No One Should Be In Prison Over Marijuana Possession, Sound Familiar?
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation hosted its annual Phoenix Awards this past weekend in Washington, D.C., to honor Black excellence in politics.  
Snoop Dogg Slams Trump, Tells Followers Not To Vote For Him In Expletive-Laden TikTok Video Gone Viral
Snoop Dogg Slams Trump, Tells Followers Not To Vote For Him In Expletive-Laden TikTok Video Gone Viral
Snoop Dogg took to TikTok to rip into Donald Trump and tell his supporters they really shouldn't vote for him.
NCAA Committee Recommends Removing Cannabis From List Of Banned Drugs For College Athletes
NCAA Committee Recommends Removing Cannabis From List Of Banned Drugs For College Athletes
The NCAA is taking the long-awaited step of acknowledging that cannabis has no performance-enhancing benefits and is recommending it be removed from its list of banned substances. 
Schumer Petitions For Federal Marijuana Legalization Amid Progress On Cannabis Banking Bill
Schumer Petitions For Federal Marijuana Legalization Amid Progress On Cannabis Banking Bill
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is circulating a petition via a campaign email blast urging supporters to join him in a push to legalize cannabis, saying there is no reason why it should be criminalized on a federal level.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved