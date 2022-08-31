Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, as bad as things may seem, history is on our side. The average midterm year – like this one – is typically down as of October 5. It finishes, however, up 6% on average.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/30/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Month-to-date

S&P 500 -3.5%

NASDQ -4.1% down 6% since Jackson Hole

TSX -0.9%

Post Jackson Hole, we are starting to get fresh 52-week lows - As of yesterday’s close:

Anheuser-Busch BUD

Comcast CMCSA

Intel INTC

3M MMM

Verizon VZ

Newmont NEM

What’s priced in for the September 21 FOMC meeting?

Today Federal Funds Target Rate 2.25%-2.5%

70% chance 75 basis points hike on September 21

30% chance 50 basis point hike on September 21

75- point hike Takes Fed Funds Target Rate to 3-3.25%

50-point hike Takes Fed Funds Taret Rate to 2.75%-3%

Bigger picture of what is priced in for the Fed Funds Rate

By year end 3.5%-3.75%

By early 2023 3.75%-4%

2nd half 2023 2 rate cuts to 3.25%-3.5%

All of these expectations will change as we get fresh new data

2-year Treasury

Crude 89.50 -2%

Oil is headed for a 3rd monthly drop

The longest losing run in more than 2 years

3-day halt of the Nord Stream pipeline started Wednesday

Germany & France said they are prepared for further supply disruptions thanks to gas-storage refills

Toyota TM / World’s biggest automaker

Will invest $5.6 billion to boost electric car battery production

Battery production expected to begin in 2024

SNAP SNAP -8%

Netflix NFLX is hiring 2 top execs from SNAP to work on ad-supported service

SNAP plans to lay off 20% of its employees

Earnings

CrowdStrike CRWD flat

HP HPQ -7%, miss and guides lower, demand for PCs and Print weak

Hewlett Packard HPE +1%

Chewy CHWY -10%, cutting guidance

CRYPTO UPDATE

Seven Seven Six to launch $177 million crypto fund

VC firm led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Kryptós will debut October

“It’s on sale. Everything is on sale.” - founding partner Katelin Holloway

Animoca raises another $100 million

Asian blockchain gaming giant

Now valued at $6 billion

Over 340 portfolio companies (incl The Sandbox and Decentraland)

Crypto Fear & Greed