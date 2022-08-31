Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, as bad as things may seem, history is on our side. The average midterm year – like this one – is typically down as of October 5. It finishes, however, up 6% on average.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/30/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Month-to-date
-
S&P 500 -3.5%
-
NASDQ -4.1% down 6% since Jackson Hole
-
TSX -0.9%
Post Jackson Hole, we are starting to get fresh 52-week lows - As of yesterday’s close:
-
Anheuser-Busch BUD
-
Comcast CMCSA
-
Intel INTC
-
3M MMM
-
Verizon VZ
-
Newmont NEM
What’s priced in for the September 21 FOMC meeting?
-
Today Federal Funds Target Rate 2.25%-2.5%
-
70% chance 75 basis points hike on September 21
-
30% chance 50 basis point hike on September 21
-
75- point hike Takes Fed Funds Target Rate to 3-3.25%
-
50-point hike Takes Fed Funds Taret Rate to 2.75%-3%
Bigger picture of what is priced in for the Fed Funds Rate
-
By year end 3.5%-3.75%
-
By early 2023 3.75%-4%
-
2nd half 2023 2 rate cuts to 3.25%-3.5%
All of these expectations will change as we get fresh new data
2-year Treasury
Crude 89.50 -2%
-
Oil is headed for a 3rd monthly drop
-
The longest losing run in more than 2 years
3-day halt of the Nord Stream pipeline started Wednesday
-
Germany & France said they are prepared for further supply disruptions thanks to gas-storage refills
Toyota TM / World’s biggest automaker
-
Will invest $5.6 billion to boost electric car battery production
-
Battery production expected to begin in 2024
SNAP SNAP -8%
-
Netflix NFLX is hiring 2 top execs from SNAP to work on ad-supported service
-
SNAP plans to lay off 20% of its employees
Earnings
-
CrowdStrike CRWD flat
-
HP HPQ -7%, miss and guides lower, demand for PCs and Print weak
-
Hewlett Packard HPE +1%
-
Chewy CHWY -10%, cutting guidance
CRYPTO UPDATE
Seven Seven Six to launch $177 million crypto fund
-
VC firm led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
-
Kryptós will debut October
-
“It’s on sale. Everything is on sale.” - founding partner Katelin Holloway
Animoca raises another $100 million
-
Asian blockchain gaming giant
-
Now valued at $6 billion
-
Over 340 portfolio companies (incl The Sandbox and Decentraland)
Crypto Fear & Greed
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month