Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 21, 2022 7:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Ukraine Urges Peace Talks With Russia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russia to hold peace talks with his country and also appealed to Switzerland’s banks to crack down on the accounts of Russian oligarchs who are allegedly helping wage war on his country with their funds.

2. Nio Has No Plans For Price Hike: Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) said it does not currently plan to raise prices of its electric vehicles, even as its rivals like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) and BYD Co. (OTC:BYDDY) raised prices last week citing inflationary pressures.

3. GM Raises Stake in Cruise: General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has acquired Japanese investment management firm SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY)-owned fund’s equity stake in the automaker’s Cruise self-driving unit for $2.1 billion and also committed an additional $1.35 billion investment.

4. Bitcoin Subdued As War Intensifies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed to hold the $41,000 level despite trading lower with other major cryptocurrencies as of Sunday evening after the Russia-Ukraine war intensified.

Meanwhile, the overall supply of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has dropped to its lowest level in over three years, it was reported, citing blockchain analytics firm Santiment.

5. Tom Brady Hopes To Meet Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: NFL legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is a “big fan” of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and hopes to meet him in person after internet trolls commented about Buterin’s physical appearance and his resemblance to Brady.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the lawsuit filed against Tesla by a Paris-based taxi driver over a fatal accident, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s indelible quotes on risk-taking and innovation.

Meanwhile, “Fortnite” game developer Epic Games Inc. and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have committed to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Politics Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Michael Novogratz Challenges Peter Schiff To 'Cage Match' In Twitter Spat Over Ukraine

Michael Novogratz Challenges Peter Schiff To 'Cage Match' In Twitter Spat Over Ukraine

A war of words on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has led to the latest fight challenge related to the Russia-Ukraine War. Here’s the latest. read more
Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know About Virtual Assets Bill

Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know About Virtual Assets Bill

A bill signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky legalizes cryptocurrency in the country. What Happened: The Virtual Assets Bill was signed into law by Zelensky Wednesday, as reported by CoinDesk. read more
Dogecoin Bulls And Bears Enter Fierce Battle After Elon Musk Hodls

Dogecoin Bulls And Bears Enter Fierce Battle After Elon Musk Hodls

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked almost 10% higher just after midnight on Sunday after Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more
Ukraine's Call For Help Disregarded By Tether

Ukraine's Call For Help Disregarded By Tether

Ukraine First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov requested in a Friday tweet that Tether — the operator of the Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) dollar-pegged stablecoin — and its CEO Paolo Ardoino put a stop on any transactions that involve Russia. read more