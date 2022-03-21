Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Ukraine Urges Peace Talks With Russia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russia to hold peace talks with his country and also appealed to Switzerland’s banks to crack down on the accounts of Russian oligarchs who are allegedly helping wage war on his country with their funds.

2. Nio Has No Plans For Price Hike: Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) said it does not currently plan to raise prices of its electric vehicles, even as its rivals like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) and BYD Co. (OTC:BYDDY) raised prices last week citing inflationary pressures.

3. GM Raises Stake in Cruise: General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has acquired Japanese investment management firm SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY)-owned fund’s equity stake in the automaker’s Cruise self-driving unit for $2.1 billion and also committed an additional $1.35 billion investment.

4. Bitcoin Subdued As War Intensifies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed to hold the $41,000 level despite trading lower with other major cryptocurrencies as of Sunday evening after the Russia-Ukraine war intensified.

Meanwhile, the overall supply of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has dropped to its lowest level in over three years, it was reported, citing blockchain analytics firm Santiment.

5. Tom Brady Hopes To Meet Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: NFL legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is a “big fan” of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and hopes to meet him in person after internet trolls commented about Buterin’s physical appearance and his resemblance to Brady.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the lawsuit filed against Tesla by a Paris-based taxi driver over a fatal accident, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s indelible quotes on risk-taking and innovation.

Meanwhile, “Fortnite” game developer Epic Games Inc. and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have committed to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.