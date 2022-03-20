Bitcoin Supply On Exchanges Drops To Lowest Level Since December 2018

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 20, 2022 2:46 pm
Bitcoin Supply On Exchanges Drops To Lowest Level Since December 2018

According to the Blockchain analytics firm Santiment, the overall supply of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on crypto exchanges has slipped down to its lowest level in over three years. 

As of March 17, the total supply of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges was only 10.25% of its total supply or 1,946,069.41 BTC.

Santiment also points out that the recent price spike in BTC was triggered by a cascade of short sellers being liquidated as the value of Bitcoin moved higher, triggering a short squeeze.

Price Check: Bitcoin was trading at $41,156.59 on Sunday afternoon, down 1.82% in the past 24 hours.

