 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Says No EV Price Hikes For Now — What Makes It Different From Tesla, Xpeng And BYD?
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2022 10:43pm   Comments
Share:
Nio Says No EV Price Hikes For Now — What Makes It Different From Tesla, Xpeng And BYD?

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) does not plan to raise prices of its electric vehicles for now, CnEVpost reported on Monday, citing a local media site that quoted the company’s co-founder and president, Qin Lihong.

What Happened: Shanghai-based Nio’s rivals including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) raised prices last week due to inflationary pressure and amid a sharp rise in raw material costs, including nickel and lithium.

Lihong did not provide further details. An email sent to the company seeking comment did not elicit a response at press time.

Tesla was among the first electric vehicle makers to hike prices last week in the U.S. and China. 

See Also: Tesla Hikes Prices For Entry-Level Model Y SUV In China

Why It Matters: Unlike key rivals who are developing their own charging networks, Nio relies on the battery swapping model. 

Nio also offers a separate battery-as-a-service subscription model to customers who buy its cars.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker Follows Tesla In Hiking Prices As Material Costs Pinch

The subscription model brings down the upfront cost of its EVs, enables faster charging, and addresses the issue of insufficient charging stations.

That also reportedly helps Nio absorb the rising cost of batteries comparatively better. The EV maker could, however, hike prices for the swapping and charging services. 

Price Action: Nio stock closed 10.8% higher at $20.8 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Nio Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

This Tesla Battery Supplier Is Scouting For Sites In North America For $5B Plant: Report
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Meta, Nio, Apple, Netflix, Southwestern Energy And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
COVID-19 Resurgence In China To Hurt Tesla, Chinese Automakers: Which EV Stock Is Likely To Suffer The Most?
Here's Why Alibaba, Nio And Baidu Shares Are Moving
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Qin LihongNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com