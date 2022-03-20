Paris Taxi Driver Sues Tesla Over Fatal Model 3 Crash In December: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been sued by a Paris-based taxi driver over a fatal accident in December involving a Model 3 that killed one person, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the driver’s lawyer Sarah Saldmann.

What Happened: The taxi driver, who has not been named, had filed a criminal complaint on Friday with public prosecutors in Versailles alleging that Tesla had "put the lives of others in danger".

The off-duty driver had then told the local police that the Model 3 he was driving had accelerated on its own and was unable to activate the brakes.

Tesla had then told the French government there was no technical fault related to the fatal accident.

The driver of the Tesla Model 3 involved in the accident was reportedly placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter. He had tested negative in an alcohol test following the accident and was not charged.

Besides killing one person, the fatal crash left three people seriously hurt and another 17 injured, the report said. The accident took place at the 13th arrondissement of the French capital on a street lined with bars, restaurants, and shops.

French taxi firm G7 had suspended the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars as a precautionary measure after the fatal crash.

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Accidents involving Tesla vehicles have drawn intense media and regulatory scrutiny besides sparking safety concerns. They have also prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. to investigate the Elon Musk-led company's self-driving software for its electric cars.

In February, Tesla was sued over alleged “suspension failure” in a fatal Florida crash in September last year.

NHSTA has previously also asked Tesla for more information about the beta testing program for its self-driving cars.

Tesla’s autopilot feature assists drivers but still requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.8% higher at $905.4 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla Inc