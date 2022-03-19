Tom Brady Wants To Meet Vitalik Buterin After The Ethereum Founder Tweets He 'Didn't Even Know Who Tom Brady Is'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin was a sport when trolls took to Twitter to ridicule him for his appearance, and in the process, it came to light that the billionaire was unaware of NFL legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

What Happened: It all happened when Time magazine tweeted a cover story it ran on Buterin entitled "The Man Behind Ethereum Is Worried About Crypto's Future." The publication also named Buterin as the "Prince of Crypto."

Internet trolls had a field day commenting on Time's tweet, which also carried the Buterin's pic featured on the cover.

Earlier, a Reddit user had shared pictures of a younger Brady and Buterin placed side by side, with the caption ‘Vitalik Kind of Looks Like 2021 Tom Brady."

Those who drew parallels, however, were not way off the mark. There were resemblances.

Apparently, referencing the Reddit post, some Twitter users made distasteful comments, deriding the Ethereum founder's physical appearance.

One of them said Buterin looked like the clone Brady kept locked in his basement to periodically feed in order to stay youthful. Another said, the similarity is stark only if Brady ate a diet of dog food.

Buterin seemed to find all the quote tweets amusing, sharing screenshots of the tweets and calling them amazing. He also recommended scrolling.

The fun did not end there.

Buterin followed up with another tweet saying he did not know who Brady was. He went on to say that he had to check with people to find out about the NFL player.

In an unassuming tone, he also confessed that he had guessed that Brady was the actor from Mission Impossible.

I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible. pic.twitter.com/MLWVcbtPHc — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) March 18, 2022

Who's Buterin: Buterin is a Russian-born computer programmer who immigrated to Canada with his parents when he was six-years-old. He co-founded the Ethereum blockchain, a decentralized mining network and software development platform, with a few other developers in 2014.

Buterin first revealed details about Ethereum in a white paper published in November 2013 and followed it up with a more public announcement at the North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami in early 2014.

His net worth is estimated at around $1.5 billion.

What’s up Vitalik! You may not know me but just wanted to say I’m a big fan of yours. thank you for everything you’ve built in the world of crypto, otherwise @Autograph wouldn’t have been possible. Hope I get to meet you some day you’re the 🐐 https://t.co/W6PxS5P78M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 19, 2022

At last check, Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, was trading at $2,955.18, up 0.83%.

