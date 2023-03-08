Marijuana Stock Movers For March 8, 2023

GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.57% at $2.80
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.55% at $0.02
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 5.78% at $1.63
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.28% at $0.87
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.85% at $1.96
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.19% at $6.41
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.13% at $6.27
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 4.02% at $0.17
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.91% at $1.92
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.87% at $1.49
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.40% at $3.98
