Mind Medicine, Allied Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 5.04% at $0.17
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 3.16% at $17.94
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 1.99% at $0.23
LOSERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 9.09% at $1.10
- Allied ALID shares closed down 8.04% at $1.83
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.98% at $15.32
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed down 5.13% at $0.28
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 3.15% at $1.07
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 3.03% at $1.92
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 2.92% at $5.32
- Mindset Pharma MSSTF shares closed down 2.58% at $0.67
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 2.56% at $1.14
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed down 0.07% at $27.68
- Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF shares closed down 0.62% at $1.62
