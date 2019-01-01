QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Intelgenx Technologies Corp is an oral drug delivery company. The company is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilmTM technology platform. Intelegenx focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, including pharmaceutical R&D, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer and manufacturing scale-up, and commercial manufacturing. Its geographical segments are Europe, Canada, and United States.

Intelgenx Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB: IGXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intelgenx Technologies's (IGXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intelgenx Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB: IGXT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.50 expecting IGXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT)?

A

The stock price for Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB: IGXT) is $0.311 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intelgenx Technologies.

Q

When is Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB:IGXT) reporting earnings?

A

Intelgenx Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intelgenx Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) operate in?

A

Intelgenx Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.