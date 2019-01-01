Intelgenx Technologies Corp is an oral drug delivery company. The company is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilmTM technology platform. Intelegenx focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, including pharmaceutical R&D, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer and manufacturing scale-up, and commercial manufacturing. Its geographical segments are Europe, Canada, and United States.