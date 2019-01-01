QQQ
Awakn Life Sciences Corp is a Canadian biotechnology company with clinical operations researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat addiction. It is engaged in researching and developing psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction and delivering psychedelic treatments for addiction in clinics in the UK and EU.

Awakn Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Awakn Life Sciences's (AWKNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Awakn Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Awakn Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF)?

A

The stock price for Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) is $1.4525 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:35:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Awakn Life Sciences.

Q

When is Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB:AWKNF) reporting earnings?

A

Awakn Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Awakn Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF) operate in?

A

Awakn Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.