QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.43 - 1.52
Vol / Avg.
35.7K/152.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 6.98
Mkt Cap
86.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
58M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:44PM
load more
Field Trip Health Ltd is engaged in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its operating segments include Clinical Operations, Research, and Corporate. With its Field Trip Discovery, the company's research division, leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and researching plant-based psychedelics and its Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and Jamaica.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170-0.210 -0.0400
REV1.430M1.080M-350.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Field Trip Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Field Trip Health (FTRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ: FTRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Field Trip Health's (FTRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Field Trip Health.

Q

What is the target price for Field Trip Health (FTRP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Field Trip Health (NASDAQ: FTRP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FTRP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1577.85% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Field Trip Health (FTRP)?

A

The stock price for Field Trip Health (NASDAQ: FTRP) is $1.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Field Trip Health (FTRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Field Trip Health.

Q

When is Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) reporting earnings?

A

Field Trip Health’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Field Trip Health (FTRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Field Trip Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Field Trip Health (FTRP) operate in?

A

Field Trip Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.