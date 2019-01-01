QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
8.8K/88K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
74.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
317.8M
Outstanding
Small Pharma Inc is a neuropharmaceutical company. It is committed towards the development of effective therapeutic treatments for mental health disorders. Small Pharma is developing N,N-dimethyltryptamine and a pipeline of novel patent-protected deuterium-enriched tryptamine compounds in combination with psychotherapy as potential rapid onset, sustained treatments for depression and other mental health disorders.

see more
Small Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Small Pharma (DMTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Small Pharma (OTCQB: DMTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Small Pharma's (DMTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Small Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Small Pharma (DMTTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Small Pharma (OTCQB: DMTTF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting DMTTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 970.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Small Pharma (DMTTF)?

A

The stock price for Small Pharma (OTCQB: DMTTF) is $0.2336 last updated Today at 4:05:24 PM.

Q

Does Small Pharma (DMTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Small Pharma.

Q

When is Small Pharma (OTCQB:DMTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Small Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Small Pharma (DMTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Small Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Small Pharma (DMTTF) operate in?

A

Small Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.