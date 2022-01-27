Mind Medicine, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- Mindset Pharma MSSTF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.49
- Allied ALID shares closed up 4.00% at $1.82
- Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF shares closed up 3.13% at $1.63
LOSERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down -14.40% at $0.92
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down -7.66% at $0.17
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down -7.61% at $1.82
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down -7.02% at $1.06
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down -6.68% at $14.12
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down -5.27% at $0.23
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down -4.51% at $4.66
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed down -3.65% at $25.10
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down -2.49% at $16.04
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed down -1.71% at $0.30
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down -0.99% at $1.01
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
