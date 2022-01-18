QQQ
-9.46
389.47
-2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 255.66
42457.28
+ 0.61%
DIA
-5.22
364.36
-1.45%
SPY
-8.21
472.93
-1.77%
TLT
-2.00
144.10
-1.41%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.17%

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 5:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers And Shakers: Khiron, Allied, CGOC, Valens, iAnthus, Sanity Group, ALTWELL CBD

Cannabis Movers And Shakers: Khiron, Allied, CGOC, Valens, iAnthus, Sanity Group, ALTWELL CBD

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more