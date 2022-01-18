Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022
GAINERS:
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed up 1.90% at $1.07
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed up 1.41% at $0.34
LOSERS:
- Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF) shares closed down -14.80% at $0.59
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down -9.56% at $5.39
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed down -8.90% at $17.50
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down -8.25% at $0.22
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed down -8.04% at $1.03
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down -6.64% at $1.97
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down -4.96% at $1.34
- Awakn Life Sciences (OTC:AWKNF) shares closed down -4.25% at $2.03
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down -3.18% at $17.33
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed down -2.83% at $28.14
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed down -0.61% at $0.18
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down -0.50% at $1.98
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
