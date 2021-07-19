Bearish Sentiment Toward Market: Cannabis Movers For July 19, 2021
GAINERS:
- Livewell Canada Inc (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed up 12.87% at $0.06
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 9.6% at $3.88
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 9.25% at $0.59
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.62% at $9.16
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.31% at $18.73
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 2.27% at $0.36
LOSERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 17.2% at $0.33
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 12.71% at $0.81
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 11.68% at $0.74
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 8.85% at $0.76
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 8.51% at $0.76
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 8.23% at $0.04
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 8.03% at $0.21
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 7.66% at $2.53
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 6.86% at $0.20
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 6.86% at $3.68
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed down 6.37% at $5.00
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 5.22% at $10.54
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 5% at $90.25
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.