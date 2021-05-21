Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 21, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 31.82% at $0.06
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 19.11% at $0.18
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 17.09% at $0.37
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 13.91% at $0.12
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 11.94% at $0.75
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.04
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 10.45% at $0.94
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 9.48% at $0.29
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 8.08% at $2.14
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 7.04% at $0.38
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 6.73% at $0.95
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 4.95% at $3.74
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 4.88% at $8.39
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 4.65% at $8.11
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 8.16% at $0.09
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 5.31% at $0.12
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 4.53% at $3.37
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 4.23% at $0.68
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 4.16% at $0.83
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 4.06% at $37.32
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 3.02% at $11.57
