These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April

bySean Sechler
May 12, 2021 10:42 am
April was another fascinating month in OTC Markets trading, as cryptocurrency, international and cannabis securities continued to receive the majority of trading volumes.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) continued to see the most dollar volume at $8.7 billion in April, even amid a sharp pullback in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Ethereum (ETH) Rising

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) took the No. 2 spot with $3.4 billion in April dollar volume, confirming that the cryptocurrency craze is not going anywhere anytime soon. With a 112% increase in volume, this security mirrors the price of Ethereum (ETH) garnered a lot of attention as its corresponding cryptocurrency broke out to new record highs in April.

The Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX:ETCG) also saw a heavy uptick in volume thanks to strong performance from Ethereum (ETH), with a 283% change in April dollar volume

Join the upcoming Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference for more information.

International Securities on the Uptick 

Several international names saw substantial trading activity during April, including Switzerland-based Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Canada-based BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX:BBKCF), with the latter seeing an 83% increase in volume.

Other standouts included French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (OTCQX:RECAF), up 28% and 320% in dollar volume, respectively.

Cannabis Securities Still Attracting Attention

Cannabis securities are still seeing strong volume amid continued optimism surrounding widespread legalization, with Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Curaleaf Hldngs Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) all making the top 10 in terms of April dollar volume.

OTCQB

In the OTCQB Venture Market, Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB:VYGVF) took the top spot yet again with $721 million in volume. The company is experiencing sharp growth thanks to its commission-free crypto trading platform and attractive interest rates offered to users.

Just outside the top 10 in OTCQB Venture Market trading volume was Sysorex Inc. (OTCQB:SYSX), which saw its volume increase in April thanks to a reverse merger announcement with the largest Ethereum (ETH) mining company.

Other standouts in the OTCQB Market include CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY), MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC. (OTCQB:MMEDF), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), Investview Inc. (OTCQB:INVU), Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:INVU), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Netlist, Inc (OTCQB:NLST).

Below are the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in April:

OTCQX 

Company Name

Symbol

Country

April

Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

USA

$8,729,447,038

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

USA

$3,437,918,552

Roche Holding Ltd

RHHBY

Switzerland

$1,076,913,301

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BBKCF

Canada

$357,736,468

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation

TCNNF

USA

$351,537,253

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

ETCG

USA

$295,399,687

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

France

$276,927,396

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

GTBIF

USA

$276,380,450

Curaleaf Hldgs Inc.

CURLF

USA

$213,317,371

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HVBTF

Canada

$199,931,316

 

OTCQB

Company Name

Symbol

Market Place

Country

April

Dollar Volume

Voyager Digital Ltd.

VYGVF

OTCQB

USA

$721,326,226

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

OTCQB

USA

$232,054,485

MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC.

MMEDF

OTCQB

Canada

$194,444,755

Fannie Mae

FNMA

OTCQB

USA

$181,115,051

American Battery Metals Corporation

ABML

OTCQB

USA

$136,848,501

Investview Inc.

INVU

OTCQB

USA

$111,170,847

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.

ALPP

OTCQB

USA

$108,630,613

Freddie Mac

FMCC

OTCQB

USA

$91,643,995

Netlist, Inc.

NLST

OTCQB

USA

$90,169,545

Sysorex Inc.

SYSX

OTCQB

USA

$61,640,808

