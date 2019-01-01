QQQ
Range
4.34 - 4.77
Vol / Avg.
352.2K/344.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.65 - 11.23
Mkt Cap
873.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.5
P/E
-
EPS
-1.33
Shares
187.8M
Outstanding
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Namibia. It holds a substantial interest in a petroleum exploration license in northeast Namibia which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The Kavango Basin offers both large-scale conventional and non-conventional play types.

Reconnaissance Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reconnaissance Energy (OTCQX: RECAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reconnaissance Energy's (RECAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reconnaissance Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reconnaissance Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF)?

A

The stock price for Reconnaissance Energy (OTCQX: RECAF) is $4.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reconnaissance Energy.

Q

When is Reconnaissance Energy (OTCQX:RECAF) reporting earnings?

A

Reconnaissance Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reconnaissance Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Reconnaissance Energy (RECAF) operate in?

A

Reconnaissance Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.