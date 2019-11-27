Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 5.44%, to close at $2.52.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 3.74%, to close at $4.71.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares gained 2.6%, closing at $2.25.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 3.87% to close at $18.81 amid the appointment of a former Goldman Sachs VP to VP of investor relations.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.78%, closing at $6.86.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares gained 2.16%, closing at $0.69.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.62%, closing at $100.43.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 3.45% to close at $2.10.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 1.2%, closing at $2.53.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares increased by 12.0% to close at $1.74.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 1.26% to close at $2.89.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 6.3%, to close at $2.70.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 2.07%, closing at $1.48.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.37%, closing at $8.11.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 2.32%, closing at $0.51.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares rose 1.62%, to close at $12.24.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 0.95% to close at $20.24.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 2.68%, closing at $3.06.
Losers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 2.94%, to close at $5.62.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 0.79% to close at $0.83.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 3.02%, to close at $3.21.
- GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares tumbled by 0.85%, eventually closing at $4.69.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 1.27%, eventually closing at $77.04.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 3.74%, eventually closing at $7.47.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell 0.31% to close at $3.24.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 10.19%, to close at $0.44, after announcing its Q1 results and restructuring.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares fell 0.88% to close at $3.36.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 3.77%, to close at $2.55.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 1.59% to close at $1.54.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 0.52% to close at $2.33.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 1.53% to close at $6.42.
