Canopy Growth Appoints Goldman Sachs Vet As Vice President of Investing Relations

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) (TSE: WEED) announced the appointment Tuesday of Judy Hong as vice president of investor relations. 

Hong will lead the company's IR department along with Tyler Burns with the goal of developing and strengthening the program, according to the cannabis company. 

Hong has over 20 years of experience at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), where she worked as managing director of its global investment research division covering the U.S. beverage and tobacco sectors. 

“Having achieved significant success over two decades in equity research, the time is right for me to tackle a new challenge,” Hong said in a statement. 

“I am excited to be joining Canopy during a time of great change and opportunity in the cannabis industry. I look forward to playing a critical role in shaping and communicating Canopy’s story to the U.S. and global investment community.”

Hong will be based in New York and report directly to Mike Lee, Canopy's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"We are very pleased to have a capital markets professional with Judy’s experience join our investor relations team,” Lee said in a statement. 

"We believe Judy’s extensive knowledge of the consumer products goods sector, along with her credibility among key institutional investors, will help Canopy expand and strengthen our capital markets presence on the ground in New York City."

Photo courtesy of Canopy Growth. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
