Canopy Growth Appoints Goldman Sachs Vet As Vice President of Investing Relations

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) (TSE: WEED) announced the appointment Tuesday of Judy Hong as vice president of investor relations.

Hong will lead the company's IR department along with Tyler Burns with the goal of developing and strengthening the program, according to the cannabis company.

Hong has over 20 years of experience at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), where she worked as managing director of its global investment research division covering the U.S. beverage and tobacco sectors.

“Having achieved significant success over two decades in equity research, the time is right for me to tackle a new challenge,” Hong said in a statement.

“I am excited to be joining Canopy during a time of great change and opportunity in the cannabis industry. I look forward to playing a critical role in shaping and communicating Canopy’s story to the U.S. and global investment community.”

Hong will be based in New York and report directly to Mike Lee, Canopy's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"We are very pleased to have a capital markets professional with Judy’s experience join our investor relations team,” Lee said in a statement.

"We believe Judy’s extensive knowledge of the consumer products goods sector, along with her credibility among key institutional investors, will help Canopy expand and strengthen our capital markets presence on the ground in New York City."

Photo courtesy of Canopy Growth.