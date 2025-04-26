Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets rebounded this week as President Donald Trump softened his stance on trade and monetary policy. He indicated that tariffs on Chinese imports could decrease from the current 145% and affirmed his support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, alleviating investor concerns about central bank independence.

The S&P 500 regained nearly 80% of its post-April 2 losses, with notable gains in technology stocks. ServiceNow NOW led with a 20% weekly increase, while Tesla TSLA surged 9.9% after CEO Elon Musk announced a reduced focus on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Despite the rally, economic indicators signaled caution. U.S. private sector growth slowed to a 16-month low, and consumer sentiment declined sharply. Inflation expectations rose, with one-year forecasts reaching 6.5%, the highest since 1981, suggesting persistent economic uncertainty.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Netflix stock nears all-time high: What's going on?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Netflix Inc. NFLX shares approached record highs following strong Q1 earnings—$10.54 billion in revenue and $6.61 EPS—driven by robust subscription and advertising growth, with analysts raising price targets up to $1,514 and highlighting the company's insulation from global tariffs due to its digital-only business model.

"Why Is Summit Therapeutics Stock Soaring On Wednesday?", by Vandana Singh, reports that Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares surged after partner Akeso, Inc. announced that their Phase 3 HARMONi-6 trial met its primary endpoint, with ivonescimab plus chemotherapy showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival over BeiGene Ltd.'s ONC tislelizumab combo in patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

"Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Nears FDA Full Approval, Stock Jumps", by Vandana Singh, reports that Novavax Inc. NVAX shares rose after the company stated its Biologics License Application is approvable and awaits FDA response following a post-marketing data request.

The Bears

"Intel Q1 earnings: Revenue beat, EPS beat, shares tumble on weak guidance, chipmaker plans ‘swift actions' to drive efficiency", by Adam Eckert, reports that Intel Corp. INTC shares fell after the company reported first-quarter revenue of $12.67 billion and adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, both surpassing analyst expectations, but issued a disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast of $11.2–$12.4 billion, prompting CEO Lip-Bu Tan to announce organizational streamlining and cost-cutting measures to enhance efficiency.

"Amazon stock downgraded, price target slashed as tariffs create uncertainty", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shares fell after Raymond James analyst Josh Beck downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform and cut the price target from $275 to $195, citing underestimated EBIT pressures from tariffs and macroeconomic headwinds.

"IBM Shares Slide Despite Better-Than-Expected Q1: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that International Business Machines Corp. IBM shares fell despite beating Q1 expectations with $1.60 EPS and $14.54 billion in revenue, as investors reacted to CEO Arvind Krishna's warning that economic uncertainty may cause clients to pause spending.

