Amazon Stock Downgraded, Price Target Slashed As Tariffs Create Uncertainty

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares have fallen nearly 25% in 2025 and the stock is taking another blow on Monday after an analyst slashed its price target.

The Details: Amazon shares are slipping further Monday after Raymond James analyst Josh Beck downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $275 to $195, well-below the Street's average of about $255.

The analyst cited underestimated pressures on Amazon's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2025 and 2026, driven by macroeconomic headwinds, tariffs and the need for increased investment.

Tariff Pressures: Raymond James estimated that about 30% of Amazon’s first-party gross merchandise volume originates from China and roughly 15% of its advertising revenue is tied to China.

The analyst also cited data from MarketplacePulse that estimates between 40% and 60% of Amazon's third-party sellers are located in China, making the company especially vulnerable to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post on Sunday maintained a Buy rating and $225 price target, but also noted increased short-term uncertainty with a "growing impact from supply disruptions as 2Q progresses."

AMZN Stock Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares are down 3.38% at $166.78 at the time of publication Monday.

