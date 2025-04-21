April 21, 2025 12:06 PM 1 min read

Amazon Stock Downgraded, Price Target Slashed As Tariffs Create Uncertainty

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares have fallen nearly 25% in 2025 and the stock is taking another blow on Monday after an analyst slashed its price target. 

The Details: Amazon shares are slipping further Monday after Raymond James analyst Josh Beck downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $275 to $195, well-below the Street's average of about $255. 

Read Next: 90% Chance Of Recession Due To Trump’s Tariffs: ‘Sharp Slowdown’ Is Coming, Economist Says

The analyst cited underestimated pressures on Amazon's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2025 and 2026, driven by macroeconomic headwinds, tariffs and the need for increased investment. 

Tariff Pressures: Raymond James estimated that about 30% of Amazon’s first-party gross merchandise volume originates from China and roughly 15% of its advertising revenue is tied to China.  

The analyst also cited data from MarketplacePulse that estimates between 40% and 60% of Amazon's third-party sellers are located in China, making the company especially vulnerable to President Donald Trump's tariff policies. 

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post on Sunday maintained a Buy rating and $225 price target, but also noted increased short-term uncertainty with a "growing impact from supply disruptions as 2Q progresses." 

AMZN Stock Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares are down 3.38% at $166.78 at the time of publication Monday. 

