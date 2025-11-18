12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $392.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares increased by 15.89% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock moved upwards by 15.78% to $6.82. The company's market cap stands at $824.7 million.

FiEE (NASDAQ:FIEE) stock rose 15.36% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:FIEE) stock rose 15.36% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) shares increased by 13.96% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.

Losers

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares fell 18.7% to $0.66 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares fell 16.28% to $9.54. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock fell 12.01% to $20.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.3 million.

Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) stock declined by 11.89% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock declined by 11.5% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NICE) shares declined by 11.41% to $107.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.