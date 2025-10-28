12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock rose 44.5% to $1.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) stock rose 21.01% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) shares moved upwards by 17.11% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Brand House (NASDAQ:TBHC) stock rose 11.85% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $95.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock increased by 9.39% to $11.41. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
Losers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares fell 10.3% to $4.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock declined by 8.29% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $132.3 million.
- Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) stock declined by 8.2% to $294.0. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock decreased by 7.25% to $56.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock decreased by 6.24% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock declined by 6.11% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
