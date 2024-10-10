11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- BloomZ BLMZ shares increased by 62.2% to $1.16 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Trump Media & Technology DJT stock rose 14.97% to $23.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares rose 12.79% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- CuriosityStream CURI shares rose 11.22% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 8.18% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
Losers
- 9F JFU shares declined by 16.6% to $1.81 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares fell 11.54% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million.
- Reading Intl RDIB stock decreased by 9.99% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.5 million.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock decreased by 7.45% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- LiveOne LVO stock fell 7.25% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
