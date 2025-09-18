September 18, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Darden Restaurants DRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $593.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FedEx FDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $21.71 billion.

• Lennar LEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Scholastic SCHL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $238.91 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DRI Logo
DRIDarden Restaurants Inc
$210.951.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.31
Growth
36.77
Quality
71.04
Value
26.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FDS Logo
FDSFactSet Research Systems Inc
$339.911.15%
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$226.060.12%
LEN Logo
LENLennar Corp
$134.371.05%
RSSS Logo
RSSSResearch Solutions Inc
$3.823.24%
SCHL Logo
SCHLScholastic Corp
$28.002.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved