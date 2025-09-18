Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Darden Restaurants DRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $593.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FedEx FDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $21.71 billion.

• Lennar LEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Scholastic SCHL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $238.91 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

