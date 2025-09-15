September 15, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Coda Octopus Group CODA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.

• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $373.11 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Champions Oncology CSBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.51 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $562.39 million.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• High Tide HITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $107.31 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CODA Logo
CODACoda Octopus Group Inc
$8.40-4.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.53
Growth
64.10
Quality
35.98
Value
63.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CSBR Logo
CSBRChampions Oncology Inc
$6.972.05%
HAIN Logo
HAINThe Hain Celestial Group Inc
$2.4413.5%
HITI Logo
HITIHigh Tide Inc
$3.502.04%
OPTT Logo
OPTTOcean Power Technologies Inc
$0.57800.70%
PLAY Logo
PLAYDave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
$23.800.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved