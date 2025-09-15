Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Coda Octopus Group CODA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.
• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $373.11 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Champions Oncology CSBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.51 million.
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $562.39 million.
• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• High Tide HITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $107.31 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.