Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Hudson Glb HSON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.17 million.
• American Vanguard AVD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $170.00 million.
• WideOpenWest WOW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.
• Buckle BKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $379.14 million.
• Emerald Holding EEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.05 million.
• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.99 million.
• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Li Auto LI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $726.90 million.
• Bit Digital BTBT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.76 million.
• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• WeRide WRD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Gogo GOGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $97.80 million.
• Tuniu TOUR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Creative Realities CREX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.53 million.
• FutureFuel FF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
