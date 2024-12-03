Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Core & Main CNM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Citi Trends CTRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $178.48 million.

• REX American Resources REX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $159.00 million.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.

• Donaldson DCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $892.43 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $164.12 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $116.94 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $284.29 million.

• Pure Storage PSTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $818.14 million.

• Box BOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $275.10 million.

• Okta OKTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $649.64 million.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Couchbase BASE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $50.77 million.

• Salesforce CRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.