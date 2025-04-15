April 15, 2025 1:27 PM 2 min read

Stocks Edge Up On Strong Bank Earnings, Netflix Soars, Dollar Rebounds: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Wall Street gained ground by midday trading on Tuesday, as investor concerns over the economic impact of trade tensions continued to ease following recent signs that the Trump administration was taking a more conciliatory approach.

All major indexes were in positive territory, with tech stocks leading the way thanks to strong performances by Netflix Inc. NFLX and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, both rising about 6%.

The streaming giant climbed following a Wall Street Journal report that it plans to double revenue by 2030, citing sources. Netflix is set to release its first-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close.

The S&P 500 has now recovered nearly 80% of the losses suffered after Trump's tariff announcement on April 2.

Among sectors, financials led the gains, climbing 1.3%, supported by strong earnings reports from Bank of America Corp. BAC and Citigroup Inc. C, which surged 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded 0.5%, aiming to end a five-day losing streak, while Treasury yields declined further, easing fears of a potential sell-off of U.S. assets by foreign investors. Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell five basis points to 4.33%, following an 11-basis-point drop on Monday.

In commodities, gold edged up 0.4% to $3,223 per ounce, while oil prices slipped 0.8% to $61 per barrel. Natural gas dropped 1.6% to $3.25 per million British thermal units, approaching its lowest level since mid-December 2024.

Crypto markets remained relatively quiet, with Bitcoin BTC/USD rising 0.5% to $85,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day chg %
Nasdaq 10018,934.510.7%
Russell 20001,888.280.4%
S&P 5005,424.340.3%
Dow Jones40,639.560.3%
Updated at 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.3% to $540.87.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% higher to $405.36.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ increased 0.7% to $460.14.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.4% higher to $187.22.
  • The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF outperformed, up 1.3%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV lagged, down 0.5%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Company% Change
Netflix, Inc. 5.88%
Palantir Technologies Inc.5.18%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE4.87%
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD4.53%
Bank of America Corporation 4.38%

S&P 500’s Worst 5 Losers On Monday

Company% Change
Albemarle Corporation ALB-4.25%
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: МОH)-3.66%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH-3.14%
Moderna, Inc. MRNA-2.94%
The Campbell’s Company (NYSE: СРB)-2.75%

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$84786.030.23%

Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$54.53-4.97%
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$38.414.73%
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$65.804.08%
CPB Logo
CPBThe Campbell's Co
$37.81-2.75%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$397.975.10%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$405.660.06%
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$14.944.62%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$186.890.19%
MOH Logo
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$336.23-3.54%
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$25.63-4.37%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$986.295.91%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$97.375.13%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$458.380.20%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$539.210.02%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$47.600.95%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$137.66-0.64%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$189.15-0.59%
ZBH Logo
ZBHZimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
$98.05-3.84%
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
