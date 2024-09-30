What's Going On With Chip Stocks Like Nvidia, Taiwan Semi And AMD on Monday?

Semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia Corp NVDA, are trading lower Monday amid reports that Beijing is encouraging Chinese firms to focus on domestic artificial intelligence (AI) chips from companies like Cambricon Technologies Corp and Huawei Technologies Co.

The move marks an escalation of geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S.

Nvidia suppliers and rivals including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, Broadcom Inc AVGO, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD, Intel Corp INTC, Arm Holdings plc ARM, Texas Instruments Inc TXN, Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL, Micron Technology, Inc MU, ON Semiconductor Corp ON, STMicroelectronics NV STM are down in pin action with the interconnectivity of the semiconductor ecosystem.

AI server company Super Micro Computer, Inc SMCI is also down.

China recently announced plans to slash its key rates to drive growth, shadowing the U.S. move. The countries expect the move to drive discretionary spending, which in turn will drive economic growth.

Prior reports indicated that Nvidia was on track to sell $12 billion of artificial intelligence chips in China in 2024 through the sale of over 1 million new H20 chips, with each chip costing $12,000-$13,000.

Meanwhile, U.S. hyperscalers, including Microsoft Corp MSFT and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL remain invested in their AI endeavors, signaling continued demand for Nvidia AI chips.

Chinese hyperscalar Alibaba Group Holding BABA also collaborated with Nvidia on autonomous driving experience.

Price Action: NVDA stock is down 2.65% at $118.18 premarket at the last check on Monday.

