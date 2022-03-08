Is A 'God Of War' Series Coming To Amazon? What Gamers And Investors Should Know

Media and streaming companies continue to lean on video games for content thanks to existing storylines and built-in fan bases. One of the most popular video game franchises could be hitting the small screen. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: The most recent video game series to get adapted into a show could be God of War, according to a report from Deadline.

The series, which is part of the Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) library of games, is being shopped to Amazon Prime Video, a unit of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

God of War would be made into a live-action TV series according to the report.

The storyline of God of War centers on ex-Spartan Kratos who wages war against the Greek gods. The franchise has been one of the most successful for Sony with its games released as exclusives on the Playstation consoles. The franchise began in 2005 and saw its most recent game released in 2018.

God of War: Ragnarok is expected to be released for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 later in 2022 and is one of the most anticipated video game releases of the year.

Why It’s Important: Video game series continue to see their movie and series rights snapped up by media companies.

The Last of Us from Sony is set to be released on HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) later this year and was named one of the most anticipated 2022 new series by IMDb users to start the year.

Sony’s Twisted Metal is also getting the small screen adaptation treatment with a recently announced series for Peacock, the streaming platform of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Amazon is also developing series based on the Fallout and Mass Effect video game franchises from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), respectively.

Outside of Amazon, other studios are lining up to adapt video games into movies and shows.

The popular Halo franchise from Microsoft will be released as a series on Paramount+ from Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA) on March 24.

Streaming leader Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had success with video game adaptations and is continuing to place big bets on additional content.

Netflix adapted The Witcher and League of Legends into two successful series. The streaming company also has series coming with adaptations of Resident Evil, Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Angry Birds, Assassin’s Creed, Tomb Raider and Mega Man.

Uncharted, a video game series from Sony was just turned into a movie by the company’s film studio. The movie has grossed $100 million domestically and more than $270 million worldwide.

While video game series may not come cheap to studios acquiring the rights, they bring built-in fan bases and audiences with their strong brand awareness. The next few years could see a large number of video games turned into shows and movies.

