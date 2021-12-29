8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More

The video game sector cooled off slightly in 2021 going up against heightened 2020 sales figures driven the COVID-19 pandemic. Several big game releases were delayed in 2021 and were pushed back.

Here is a look at some of the video game stocks investors my consider heading into 2022.

Sony Corp: Console maker and video game company Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) has had success with the release of the Playstation 5 console, which has beaten Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) newest Xbox console in total units sold. Sony acquired four studios in 2021 and is set to launch exclusive titles that only Playstation owners will be able to play.

Exclusive titles include a sequel to “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Gran Turismo 7” and a multiplayer game from Naughty Dog. The highly anticipated “God Of War Ragnarok” will be available on the Playstation 5 and for PC.

Microsoft Corp: Xbox game maker and studio owner,

Microsof thad a strong 2021 thanks to several of its operating segments. The gaming division could get a boost in 2022 with the release of various exclusive games. Among the highly anticipated titles from Microsoft are “Starfield,” described as a “Skyrim in Space” and the first new Bethesda series in 25 years. Microsoft acquired Bethesda for $7.5 billion in 2021.

Nintendo Co: Popular video game company Nintendo Co (Pink: NTDOY) could have strong 2022 with a number of exclusive titles coming for its Switch console. The company continues to see the Nintendo Switch dominate the console wars in terms of units sold, with Sony only briefly knocking the console down from the top of the charts after a 33-month reign.

Nintendo is scheduled to release “Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” “Kirby on the Forgotten Land,” “Splatoon 3” and “Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.” The company could also release its highly anticipated sequel to “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Sega Sammy: Well-known as the parent company of video game company Sega, Sega Sammy Holdings (OTC: SGAMY) also owns assets in the casino and gaming space. The company’s iconic blue hedgehog Sonic celebrated his 30th anniversary in 2021. In 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog could find himself in a new release video game called “Sonic Frontiers,” which is expected for next year's holiday season.

Sonic will also find himself on the big screen again with the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which will include popular characters Tails and Knuckles. The movie will be released by ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) unit Paramount Pictures on April 8, 2022. A Sonic animated series is also in the works with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). Add in the news that Sonic games will be playable in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles and you have quite the news cycle for Sega heading into 2022.

Related Link: 3 Upcoming Catalysts That Could Lift Zynga's Stock

Zynga: Mobile game company Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) could have one of its biggest game launches of all-time with “Star Wars: Hunters,” which will release as a mobile game and be available on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The game features 4 x 4 battles and a plot that takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The free-to-play game will be supported with cross-play functions across different platforms. Zynga is also pushing hard into the exploration of NFT games, announcing it is pursuing the new sector and has hired a blockchain expert.

Take-Two Interactive: Video game studio Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) has been a popular pick from analysts in the gaming sector. The company is moving forward with a plan to launch 60 new game releases between April 2022 and March 2024. The games released will include 23 immersive core potential blockbuster titles with around 7 to 8 set to be released annually.

Take-Two is seeing continued success of its Grand Theft Auto franchise, with “GTA V” ranking as the most viewed gaming title on Twitch in 2021. There is a potential that the company will announce plans for the highly anticipated next Grand Theft Auto franchise, but even without the news, the stock could have a strong 2022.

Ubisoft: Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY) were hit hard in 2021 on lowered earnings and delayed game launches. One of the delayed titles will be released in January, with “Rainbow Six Extraction” among the most anticipated game releases of 2022. Ubisoft is also one of the first major gaming studios to launch NFTs within its games, which could be an industry theme in 2022.

WB Games: Although it's not one of the largest video game studios, WB Games from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) could be in for a strong 2022 with several highly anticipated titles. The company is set to release “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” “Gotham Knights” and “Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League.” The company has been a rumored buyout target, and a strong 2022 could help boost its valuation and make the studio even more attractive to a potential acquirer.

Related Link: 8 Top Video Game Stories Of 2021 And How Developer Stocks Performed This Year