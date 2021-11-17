'Halo' Television Show Coming Soon: What You Need To Know

One of the most popular video game series of all time is getting the small screen treatment with a planned series on a major streaming platform.

What Happened: A trailer has made its way online for “Halo,” a live-action series that will air on streaming platform Paramount Plus, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

The show centers on Master Chief, the iconic character from the video game franchise owned by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief and is featured in the trailer, which shows Microsoft voice app Cortana saying “Hello, Master Chief.”

A live-action version of “Halo” has been in the works for years with production being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine-episode series was supposed to air on premium network Showtime before a move to the streaming platform was announced in February.

"Halo" is one of the bestselling video games of all time with 77 million copies sold and more than $5 billion in global sales.

Why It’s Important: Paramount Plus was rebranded from CBS All Access as part of a rebrand and the 2019 merger between CBS and Viacom.

In the third quarter, ViacomCBS added 4.3 million global streaming subscribers and had a total of 47 million subscribers. The company saw streaming subscription revenue up 79% year-over-year.

The company credited the return of National Football League games and new CBS shows. Movies like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Paw Patrol” were also mentioned as reasons for the increase in subscribers.

Original content like “Halo” could help bring new subscribers to the platform. ViacomCBS has a goal of hitting 75 million global streaming subscribers by the year 2024.

VIAC Price Action: Shares were down 2% to $35.15 on Tuesday.