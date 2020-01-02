12 Stocks That Have Been The World's Most Valuable Company

There were a lot of changes on Wall Street in the 2010s. One thing that changed in the decade was the title of world’s most valuable company.

Fight For The Top

There were several lead changes in the top market cap position in the past 10 years. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) started off the decade as the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of around $328 billion. In August 2011, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) took over the throne as the world’s largest company, with the iPhone helping push Apple’s market cap above Exxon’s.

Exxon briefly re-gained the lead in 2013, but Apple mostly held onto the top spot until early 2016, when the rise of mobile advertising made Google parent company Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) the world’s most valuable company. Alphabet’s reign was short and sweet, and the tech giant relinquished the title back to Apple about three months later.

This time, Apple held onto the top spot until November 2018 when it was surpassed by software and cloud services giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Less than two months later, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) took over the mantle for a brief run as the world’s most valuable company. In fact, from November 2018 to early February 2019, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft traded positions as the world’s most valuable company seven different times. Microsoft eventually emerged from the group to take the lead until Apple once again took over the top spot in October and has held on ever since.

Exclusive Club

Throughout the 2010s, several new companies joined the very exclusive club of companies that have been the most valuable stocks in the S&P 500 at any given time. Here’s a full list of all the companies that have held the title over the years:

General Electric Company ( NYSE: GE)

NYSE: GE) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) IBM (NYSE: IBM)

(NYSE: IBM) AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

(NYSE: T) DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD)

(NYSE: DD) Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

(NYSE: PM) Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)

(NYSE: WMT) Exxon Mobil

Microsoft

Apple

Alphabet

Amazon

