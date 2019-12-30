Here's How Much Investing $100 In Apple Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Apple’s Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was iPhone maker Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Apple is the largest consumer electronics producer in the world. While iPhone sales continue to account for the lion’s share of Apple’s business, its pivot to services such as iTunes, the App Store and Apple TV has propelled the stock higher in recent years.

Apple issued a seven-to-one stock split back in 2014, so all the prices mentioned below are on split-adjusted terms.

Apple shares started the 2010s trading at around $30. By mid-2010, Apple had already hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $24.77. From that point forward, it was a slow and steady climb for the next 10 years with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Apple reached the $100 mark in late 2014 and hit $200 by mid-2018. The stock made a new all-time high of $293.97 in the last week of 2019, entering 2020 with some extremely bullish momentum.

In fact, $100 worth of Apple stock in 2010 would be worth more than $1,110 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Apple will take a breather at some point in 2020. The average price target among the 39 analysts covering the stock is $280 suggesting 2.9% downside from current levels.

