FDA Says Conduct Smaller Trials To Test Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID Variants
- Amid concerning virus variants, the FDA said it would quickly analyze any vaccine booster shots against COVID-19 variants. The companies would not need to conduct lengthy randomized controlled trials to test the new shot effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The recommendation calls for small trials involving a few hundred subjects over a couple of months, potentially accelerating the review process.
- The agency issued new guidelines for makers of diagnostic tests and monoclonal-antibody drugs about how these companies can best adapt their products to address mutations.
- The federal agency has been criticized for taking up to three weeks to analyze the vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that demonstrated 72% effectiveness in the U.S. compared with 57% in South Africa, where the mutant strain has been prominently present.
- JNJ filed for FDA emergency use authorization earlier this month.
- The JNJ vaccine will be evaluated on 26 February. The company also partnered with Sanofi to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot, as it reportedly has an inventory of just a few million doses.
- Two COVID-19 vaccines have already received an FDA green signal, one from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the other from a partnership of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)
- Price Action: JNJ closed 0.06% lower at 161.87 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Wall Street JournalBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga