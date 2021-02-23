Market Overview

FDA Says Conduct Smaller Trials To Test Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 6:40am   Comments
  • Amid concerning virus variants, the FDA said it would quickly analyze any vaccine booster shots against COVID-19 variants. The companies would not need to conduct lengthy randomized controlled trials to test the new shot effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The recommendation calls for small trials involving a few hundred subjects over a couple of months, potentially accelerating the review process.
  • The agency issued new guidelines for makers of diagnostic tests and monoclonal-antibody drugs about how these companies can best adapt their products to address mutations.
  • The federal agency has been criticized for taking up to three weeks to analyze the vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that demonstrated 72% effectiveness in the U.S. compared with 57% in South Africa, where the mutant strain has been prominently present. 
  • JNJ filed for FDA emergency use authorization earlier this month.
  • The JNJ vaccine will be evaluated on 26 February. The company also partnered with Sanofi to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot, as it reportedly has an inventory of just a few million doses.
  • Two COVID-19 vaccines have already received an FDA green signal, one from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the other from a partnership of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)
  • Price Action: JNJ closed 0.06% lower at 161.87 on Monday.

