Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 9:13AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Sinopharm Group was founded in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2009. Its main business is drug distribution in mainland China, which contributes about 76% of total revenue. It is the largest drug distributor, with approximately 20% market share. Other notable segments are medical device distribution, which contributes about 20% of revenue, and retail pharmacies, which contributes about 5%. These are fast-growing industries, where government policy is designed to encourage consolidation and promote large players with scale and efficiency advantages.

Sinopharm Group Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinopharm Group Co (OTCPK: SHTDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinopharm Group Co's (SHTDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinopharm Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinopharm Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY)?

A

The stock price for Sinopharm Group Co (OTCPK: SHTDY) is $12.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:46:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopharm Group Co.

Q

When is Sinopharm Group Co (OTCPK:SHTDY) reporting earnings?

A

Sinopharm Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinopharm Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinopharm Group Co (SHTDY) operate in?

A

Sinopharm Group Co is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.