Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

None of the biotech stocks hit 52-week highs Tuesday.

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Nov. 27)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP)

(NASDAQ: ADAP) Avanos Medical In (NYSE: AVNS)

(NYSE: AVNS) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)

(NASDAQ: APVO) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST)

(NASDAQ: AQST) Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC)

(NASDAQ: BIOC) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)

(NASDAQ: BTAI) Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX)

(NASDAQ: CDTX) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR)

(NASDAQ: CTXR) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS)

(NASDAQ: CRVS) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EDGE)

(NASDAQ: EDGE) IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI)

(NASDAQ: IPCI) Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP)

(NASDAQ: MTP) Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

(NASDAQ: MNTA) Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK)

(NASDAQ: NK) Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID)

(NASDAQ: OVID) Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT)

(NASDAQ: AIPT) Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS)

(NASDAQ: RSLS) Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC)

(NASDAQ: RVNC) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS)

(NASDAQ: SNSS) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNX)(announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split)

(NASDAQ: TNX)(announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split) Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX)

(NASDAQ: UMRX) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA)

(NASDAQ: VRCA) VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS)

Stocks In Focus

IntelliPharmaCeutics Secures FDA Approval For Generic Version of Wyeth's Antidepressant

IntelliPharmaCeutic said the FDA approved its ANDA for the generic version of venlafaxine hydrochloride, extended-release capsules of 37.5, 75 and 150mg strengths. The product is a generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-owned Wyeth's major depressive disorder, or MDD, medication Effexor XR.

The penny stock jumped 17.43 percent to $0.3995 in after-hours trading.

Galapagos' Osteoarthritis Drug Gets Fast Track Designation

GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) said the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for its osteoarthritis pipeline candidate GLPG1972/S201086. The designation vests the advantage of more frequent interactions with the FDA, and the drug in question is potentially eligible for priority review and rolling review of a NDA.

The stock rose 0.77 percent to $98.64 in after-hours trading.

GW Pharma Reports Wider Loss, Lower Revenues For Q3

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) reported Q3 revenues of $2.42 million, almost flat with the year-ago revenues of $2.45 million. The company's net loss per share widened from 18 cents per share to 23 cents per share.

Cash and cash equivalents at Sep. 30, 2018 were $354.9 million compared to $322.2 million as of Sep. 30, 2017

The stock fell 3.32 percent to $117.68 in after-hours trading.

Obseva Commences Late-stage Study of Drug Facilitating Fertility Treatment

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) said it initiated the IMPLANT 4 Phase 3 clinical trial of its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, nolasiban, used for improving rates of pregnancy and live birth in patients undergoing assisted reproduction technology, or in-vitro fertilization.

"With a successful IMPLANT 4 outcome, we are planning a MAA submission in Europe prior to the end of 2019, a key step in ObsEva's evolution into a commercial company with a unique and innovative product that may not only help patients, but has the potential to lower associated health care costs," the company said.

On The Radar

Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) (after the close)

PDUFA Dates

The FDA will also decide on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX)'s NDA for Firdapse, its pipeline candidate for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.