Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven Sells Right To Drug, Obseva To Sell Shares

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 18)

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO)

(NASDAQ: APTO) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (announced full enrolment of patients in a Phase 1 study of ARO-AAT for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)

(NASDAQ: ARWR) (announced full enrolment of patients in a Phase 1 study of ARO-AAT for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)

(NYSE: BHVN) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH)

(NASDAQ: DCPH) Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)

(NYSE: EW) EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (Cowen raised its price target from $65 to $85)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) (Cowen raised its price target from $65 to $85) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT)

(NASDAQ: GALT) Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)

(NYSE: INSP) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)

(NASDAQ: VIVO) PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (presented positive data for its muscular atrophy drug at the SMA Researcher Meeting in Dallas)

(NASDAQ: PTCT) (presented positive data for its muscular atrophy drug at the SMA Researcher Meeting in Dallas) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)

(NASDAQ: SRPT) Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS)

(NASDAQ: SRTS) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD)

(NASDAQ: UTMD) Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM)(presented positive data for duvelisib, its treatment candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, at the European Hematology Association Congress)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 18)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV)

(NASDAQ: ACHV) Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS)

(NASDAQ: ATOS) Auris Medical Holding AG (Pre-Merger) (NASDAQ: EARS)

(NASDAQ: EARS) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB)

(NASDAQ: CATB) Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX)

(NASDAQ: CYTX) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA)

(NASDAQ: SNOA) TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO)

Stocks In Focus

Biohaven Raises Funding Through Sale of Sales Right

Biohaven Pharma announced sale of rights on future global net sales of products containing its rimegepant, namely BHV-3000, or BHV-3500, and certain derivative products thereof to Royalty Pharma for $100 million. The rights acquirer will also pick up $50 million shares in Biohaven for $45 per share, a 19 percent premium over the 15-day volume-weighted average price through June 15, 2018.

Biohaven expects to use the funding in addition to its cash on hand to support its rimegepant development program through NDA filing, Phase 2 trials of BHV-3500, advancement of the glutamate modulator platform and for the development of its earlier pipeline and clinical infrastructure.

Obseva to Sell 4.75 Million Shares

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares, which rallied close to 23 percent in regular trading in reaction to positive results reported for the Phase 2b study dubbed EDELWEISS that evaluated its linzagolix for treating endometriosis-related pain, said after the market close it has launched a proposed underwritten public offering of 4.75 million shares.

On The Radar

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is due to release Phase 1/2 data on its microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy on Tuesday.