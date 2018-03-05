7 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In March

Development of a drug is a tedious, time-consuming and expensive process, with the journey of the drug from the lab to the pharmacy shelf usually taking around 12 years.

Companies support their filings with trial results and each trial outcome has the potential to move the market. Here are a few companies scheduled to release clinical trial results in the month of March.

1. Regeneron's "ODYSSEY" Toward Cholesterol Treatment

Company: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)

(NASDAQ: REGN) Product Candidate: Praluent (alirocumab), a PCSK9 inhibitor

Praluent (alirocumab), a PCSK9 inhibitor Indication: For treating cardiovascular events such as coronary heart disease death, non-fatal myocardial infraction, fatal and non-fatal ischemic stroke, unstable angina etc.

For treating cardiovascular events such as coronary heart disease death, non-fatal myocardial infraction, fatal and non-fatal ischemic stroke, unstable angina etc. Trial: Phase 3 data from a study dubbed ODYSSEY to be presented in a late-breaking session at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology scheduled between March 10 and 12. The trial tested the drug's ability to improve cardiovascular outcomes in patients with elevated LDL cholesterol and an acute coronary event.

Phase 3 data from a study dubbed ODYSSEY to be presented in a late-breaking session at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology scheduled between March 10 and 12. The trial tested the drug's ability to improve cardiovascular outcomes in patients with elevated LDL cholesterol and an acute coronary event. Date Expected: March 10

The drug co-developed by Regeneron and Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is pitted against Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s Repatha. Praluent was approved in 2015 as a second-line treatment to lower cholesterol in adults, who have not responded well to diet and statin treatment.

2. Reviving Savara: Trial Results For Heart Failure Drug On Tap

Company: Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA)

(NASDAQ: SVRA) Product Candidate: Aironite

Aironite Indication: Heart Failure

Heart Failure Trial: Top-line data of the Phase 2 trial to be presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology

Top-line data of the Phase 2 trial to be presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology Date Expected: 11 a.m. ET on March 11

Aironite is sodium nitrite solution, meant for inhalation via nebulization in patients with heart failure, with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. It's being evaluated in a study dubbed INDIE-HFpEF study.

3. Synlogic to Present Logic Behind Its Hyperammonemia Drug

Company: Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX)

(NASDAQ: SYBX) Product Candidate: SYNB1020

SYNB1020 Indication: to treat elevated ammonia levels or hyperammonemia in genetic urea cycle disorders, or UCDs.

to treat elevated ammonia levels or hyperammonemia in genetic urea cycle disorders, or UCDs. Trial: Phase 1

Phase 1 Date Expected: Not specified

SYNB1020 is an orally delivered, synthetic biomedicine to treat elevated blood ammonia levels in UCDs or in chronic lever disease.

The company said in a Jan. 5 release it plans to present full data from the Phase 1 trials at two medical meetings: Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders Annual Meeting scheduled for March 11-14 in San Diego, and the International Conference on Ureagenesis Defects: Novel Models and Treatment Options, scheduled between March 19-21 in Engadin, Switzerland.

4. Sellas to Present Abstract of Mid-stage Study of Lead Candidate

Company: Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)

(NASDAQ: SLS) Product Candidate: Galinpepimut-S

Galinpepimut-S Indication: Multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma Trial: Phase 2 abstract to be presented at the 2018 European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 44th Annual Meeting scheduled for March 18-21 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Phase 2 abstract to be presented at the 2018 European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 44th Annual Meeting scheduled for March 18-21 in Lisbon, Portugal. Date Expected: 10:50 a.m. ET on March 19

The company is scheduled to present the abstract as an oral presentation at the EBMT, giving detailed correlative analyses between clinical benefit and antigen-specific immune-responses of the complete data set from the mid-stage study.

Galinpepimut-S is also being tested for acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesotheliomia and ovarian cancer.

5. ImmunoGen Moving Forward With Forward II Study Presentation

Company: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

(NASDAQ: IMGN) Product Candidate: Mirvetuximab soravtansine

Mirvetuximab soravtansine Indication: Ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer

Ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer Trial: Phase 1b Keytruda dose-escalation data due at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting

Phase 1b Keytruda dose-escalation data due at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting Date Expected: March 24-27

Under its Forward II trial, Immunogen is testing mirvetuximab in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda and Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTC: RHHBY)'s Avastin.

6. Esperion Gears Up for Two Trial Result Releases

Company: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR)

(NASDAQ: ESPR) Product Candidate: Bempedoic acid

Bempedoic acid Indication: Hypercholesterolemia

Hypercholesterolemia Trial: Top-line results from a Phase 3 Study 4 (1002-048) and top-line data from the Phase 2 study (1002-039)

Top-line results from a Phase 3 Study 4 (1002-048) and top-line data from the Phase 2 study (1002-039) Date Expected: Not specified

The 1002-048 study tests bempedoic acid in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or ASCVD, patients on ezetimibe and low dose statin background therapy. Meanwhile, the 1002-039 study tests bempedoic acid added-on to a once-monthly injectable PCSK9 inhibitor.

7. AnaptysBio's Trial Results For Peanut Allergy Treatment Candidate

Company: AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB)

(NASDAQ: ANAB) Product Candidate: ANB020

ANB020 Indication: treating severe adult peanut allergy patients

treating severe adult peanut allergy patients Trial: Top-line data of a Phase 2a trial

Top-line data of a Phase 2a trial Date Expected: Not specified

A Few Others On The Q1 Schedule