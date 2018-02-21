Canaccord Slices Regeneron Price Target 32% On Eylea, Dupixent Challenges
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) shares fell 31 percent over the last six months, and the company's headwinds appear unending.
The biotech firm lost an advocate Wednesday on the basis of a rough outlook for Eylea and Dupixent treatments.
The Rating
Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman downgraded Regeneron from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $522 to $356.
The Thesis
Regeneron’s Eylea — seen as a core revenue driver — may face competition from Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS)’s brolucizumab and Roche’s RG7716 within the next two years, and this threat compounds concerns over discontinued guidance, Newman said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
“Also, unlike most biotech drugs, price increases for EYLEA are very difficult and unlikely given low-cost competition from off-label Avastin use,” Newman said. “In addition, we are surprised at the lack of guidance since EYLEA has continued to grow well for a $4-billion drug in the U.S."
At the same time, the analyst anticipates sales-stunting challenges for Dupixent. Regulatory approval for pediatric indications, which comprise two-thirds of the market, may be delayed until 2021 and compound competition from the likes of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), whose asthma treatment could alter Dupixent’s peak revenue estimates.
Price Action
At the time of publication, Regeneron shares were down 0.66 percent at $320.92.
Related Links:
Analyst: Regeneron Is Undervalued By The Street
BofA: The Biotech Sector Is In A 'Perfect Storm' For M&A
Latest Ratings for REGN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for REGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity Dupixent EYLEA John NewmanAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.