Stocks, Bitcoin Fall On Trump's Tariff Threats, Gold Rallies: What's Driving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street stumbled midday Friday, shaken by a fresh wave of trade war fears after President Donald Trump proposed aggressive new tariffs on Apple Inc. AAPL and European imports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened a 25% import duty on Apple Inc. if the tech giant doesn't repatriate its manufacturing to the United States. He also floated a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union, escalating concerns of a renewed transatlantic trade war.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL dropped 2.6% in response. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% to fall below the key 5,800 mark, on track to close the week lower.

Growth-oriented sectors like technology and consumer discretionary bore the brunt of the selling, while traditionally defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples remained in the green.

Volatility spiked as investors turned risk-averse. The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, climbed 8%, reflecting growing market anxiety. Bitcoin BTC/USD wasn’t spared from the risk-off sentiment, shedding over 2% to trade around $108,700.

Treasury yields edged down to 5.02%, pushing the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT 0.3% higher as investors sought safer assets.

Gold prices surged 2.1% to $3,362 per ounce, boosted by safe-haven demand and a weakening U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar index is down 1.8% this week, on pace to break a four-week winning streak.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Chg
Russell 20002,037.33-0.4%
Dow Jones41,636.55-0.5%
S&P 5005,805.10-0.6%
Nasdaq 10020,942.13-0.8%
Updated by 12:50 p.m.

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY slipped 0.7% to $579.36.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA eased 0.5% to $416.59.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ fell 0.8% to $509.67.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.4% to $202.51.
  • The Utilities Sector SPDR Fund XLU underperformed, down 0.7%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

  • Intuit Inc. INTU rallied 8% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.

Other stocks reacting to earnings report were:

  • Workday, Inc. WDAY down 11.3%
  • Autodesk, Inc. ADSK down 0.5%
  • Ross Stores, Inc. ROST down 10.5%
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK down 19.2%
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH down 16%
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO down 3.1%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109828.54-1.70%

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$196.03-2.65%
ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$293.66-0.45%
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$108.21-16.2%
CVCO Logo
CVCOCavco Industries Inc
$483.93-3.06%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$102.56-18.7%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$416.75-0.49%
INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$719.217.98%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$202.67-0.26%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$510.41-0.70%
ROST Logo
ROSTRoss Stores Inc
$137.07-9.97%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$579.82-0.56%
TLT Logo
TLTiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
$84.630.26%
WDAY Logo
WDAYWorkday Inc
$241.30-11.3%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$227.38-0.85%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$80.580.60%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$130.02-0.41%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$211.02-0.72%
