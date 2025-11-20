Nvidia To Rally Around 72%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) price target from $42 to $48. Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained an Overweight rating. Global-E Online shares closed at $35.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) from $56 to $48. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) price target from $21 to $16. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Hold rating. Jack In The Box shares closed at $14.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital increased the price target for Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) from $22 to $23. Ascendiant Capital analyst Lucas Ward maintained a Buy rating. Aclarion shares closed at $5.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed the price target for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) from $200 to $140. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Wix.Com shares closed at $101.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) price target from $600 to $650. Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained an Outperform rating. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $555.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Melius Research boosted NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $300 to $320. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $186.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) price target from $207 to $210. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained an Outperform rating. Palo Alto shares closed at $199.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut the price target for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) from $87 to $80. Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained an Underperform rating. Target shares settled at $86.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) price target from $282 to $284. Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained an Outperform rating. Lowe’s shares closed at $228.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
