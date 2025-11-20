walmart sign outside a store
November 20, 2025 2:27 AM 2 min read

Walmart, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $177.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares rose 1% to $101.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI. Palo Alto shares fell 3.7% to $192.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Maximus shares rose 2.9% to $80 in after-hours trading.

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares gained 5.1% to $196.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.2% to $651.95 in after-hours trading.

