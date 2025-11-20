Walmart, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $177.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares rose 1% to $101.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:WMT) to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $177.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares rose 1% to $101.65 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI. Palo Alto shares fell 3.7% to $192.51 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:PANW) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 and also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Palo Alto also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chronosphere, a next-gen observability platform built to scale with AI. Palo Alto shares fell 3.7% to $192.51 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Maximus shares rose 2.9% to $80 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares gained 5.1% to $196.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares gained 5.1% to $196.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.2% to $651.95 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock