Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) was reported by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $170.00 expecting MDGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) was provided by JMP Securities, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $200.00 to $170.00. The current price Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) is trading at is $66.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.