General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- UBS raised C3.ai, Inc. AI price target from $16 to $17. UBS analyst Radi Sultan maintained a Neutral rating. C3.ai shares closed at $16.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $475 to $450. Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating. Adobe shares closed at $350.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL price target from $428 to $526. Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $439.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities increased the price target for Vornado Realty Trust VNO from $38 to $40. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating. Vornado Realty Trust shares closed at $42.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for RH RH from $436 to $385. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Overweight rating. RH shares closed at $228.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Arista Networks Inc ANET price target from $150 to $175. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. Arista shares settled at $153.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. DNTH price target from $42 to $44. Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained an Outperform rating. Dianthus Therapeutics shares closed at $37.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised General Motors Company GM price target from $55 to $73. Barclays analyst Dan Levy upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. General Motors shares closed at $58.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation RL from $335 to $350. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. Ralph Lauren shares settled at $316.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised AppLovin Corporation APP price target from $620 to $725. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an outperform rating. AppLovin shares closed at $571.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
